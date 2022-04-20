Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Increases Position in FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) by 90.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,219 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FVCBankcorp were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in FVCBankcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in FVCBankcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 1,669.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 28,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FVCBankcorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $898,000. 29.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FVCBankcorp stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.35. 105,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,864. The company has a market cap of $297.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.31. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.43 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average of $20.44.

FVCBankcorp ( NASDAQ:FVCB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.02 million. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Equities research analysts expect that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.50 price objective on shares of FVCBankcorp in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

In other FVCBankcorp news, Director Devin Satz sold 2,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $58,359.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William G. Byers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,592 shares of company stock worth $701,954. 22.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

