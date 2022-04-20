Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 542.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,549,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,137,111. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $161.04 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $165.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.11 and a 200-day moving average of $183.45.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.75.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

