Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.28. 9,693,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,801,716. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.19 and its 200-day moving average is $64.13. The firm has a market cap of $168.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $78.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

