Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.5% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,709,316,000 after acquiring an additional 173,316 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,427,580,000 after acquiring an additional 865,909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,746,674,000 after acquiring an additional 480,834 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,583,056,000 after acquiring an additional 865,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total transaction of $61,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,924 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FB. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $301.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.02.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $9.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.92. 1,759,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,448,594. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $185.82 and a one year high of $384.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $546.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

