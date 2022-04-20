Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Acquires 29,175 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,175 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $21,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,991 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 711.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,590,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,764 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 673.3% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,846,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,357 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,176,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,870,000 after purchasing an additional 903,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,919.8% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 898,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,370,000 after purchasing an additional 868,627 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $$50.22 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,627,832 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.45.

