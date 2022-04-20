Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.64

Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.64 ($0.05) per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:BPT opened at GBX 339.80 ($4.42) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 326.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 429.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.84. Bridgepoint Group has a 52 week low of GBX 257.50 ($3.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 571 ($7.43).

Several brokerages have weighed in on BPT. Citigroup raised Bridgepoint Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.25) target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bridgepoint Group from GBX 570 ($7.42) to GBX 480 ($6.25) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Bridgepoint Group PLC engages in the middle market private assets investing business worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

