BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Down 8%

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.09 and last traded at $10.10. 39,765 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,908,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.86.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Dachille bought 10,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.19 per share, for a total transaction of $81,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBIO. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 672.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,286,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,497 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $15,037,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,680,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,050,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,526,000 after buying an additional 589,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M28 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $7,776,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

