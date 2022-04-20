Bridge Mutual Trading Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (BMI) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0629 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges. Bridge Mutual has a market cap of $4.07 million and approximately $87,600.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00045153 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,068.61 or 0.07416679 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,380.93 or 1.00015750 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00036774 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Coin Profile

Bridge Mutual was first traded on January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Bridge Mutual

