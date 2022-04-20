Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.10 Per Share

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Breedon Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Breedon Group stock opened at GBX 77.60 ($1.01) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 82.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 90.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.21. Breedon Group has a 12 month low of GBX 74.60 ($0.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 113.92 ($1.48).

BREE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.56) price objective on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.43) target price on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 115.25 ($1.50).

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

