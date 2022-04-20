Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) were up 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.44 and last traded at $11.44. Approximately 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 251,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

Several analysts have recently commented on BOXD shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Boxed in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Boxed in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76.

Boxed ( NYSE:BOXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.05 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOXD. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boxed during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Boxed during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Boxed during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boxed during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boxed during the fourth quarter worth about $816,000. Institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.

