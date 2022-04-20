Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BIF)

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE BIF opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.35.

Get Boulder Growth & Income Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,463 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 17,573 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 375.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,054 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 40,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 61,830 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.