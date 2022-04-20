Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $134.74 Million

Brokerages predict that Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) will report sales of $134.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bottomline Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $134.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $135.53 million. Bottomline Technologies reported sales of $120.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will report full year sales of $521.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $520.60 million to $522.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $584.05 million, with estimates ranging from $579.30 million to $587.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bottomline Technologies.

EPAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -113.50 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.67.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 6,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $390,330.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $309,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAY. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

