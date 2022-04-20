BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Stake Boosted by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in BorgWarner were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 21.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,206,000 after purchasing an additional 214,073 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 15.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 39.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 139.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 38,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 23.4% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BWA. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

BWA opened at $38.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.46. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

In related news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

