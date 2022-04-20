Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Position Cut by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC trimmed its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marlowe Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Booking by 137.0% during the third quarter. Marlowe Partners LP now owns 9,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 311.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 5,746.7% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Booking by 0.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,544,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Booking by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,688,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $15.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,255.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,957. The company has a market capitalization of $92.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,261.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,344.02. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,796.45 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BKNG. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,746.48.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

