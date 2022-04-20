Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.52% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bogota Financial Corp. is the holding company for Bogota Savings Bank. It offers saving accounts, checking accounts, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment and other financial services. Bogota Financial Corp. is based in NJ, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bogota Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ:BSBK traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 187 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,659. The stock has a market cap of $155.61 million, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53. Bogota Financial has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $11.10.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 million. Bogota Financial had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 4.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bogota Financial will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John J. Masterson purchased 3,315 shares of Bogota Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $33,647.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bogota Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bogota Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bogota Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,174,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 17,442 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bogota Financial by 49.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bogota Financial by 923.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares in the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

