Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Receives $800.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $800.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BYPLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bodycote from GBX 725 ($9.43) to GBX 800 ($10.41) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.86) to GBX 800 ($10.41) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

OTCMKTS BYPLF opened at $8.10 on Friday. Bodycote has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

