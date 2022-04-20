Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BGX)

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of BGX opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average is $14.44. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $15.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 52,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 34,367 shares during the last quarter.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

