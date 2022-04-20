BitDAO Hits Market Capitalization of $730.95 Million (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 19th. One BitDAO coin can now be bought for about $1.25 or 0.00003012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BitDAO has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. BitDAO has a total market capitalization of $730.95 million and $43.97 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00045233 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,079.50 or 0.07440760 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,362.09 or 0.99940117 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00034426 BTC.

BitDAO Coin Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

