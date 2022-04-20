Bitcoin SV Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.64 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for $86.40 or 0.00206558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $1.64 billion and $96.09 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,829.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $341.76 or 0.00817042 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006553 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00025617 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,037,245 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

