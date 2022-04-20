BitBall Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $153,803.00 (BTB)

BitBall (BTB) traded down 20.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 20th. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a total market cap of $970,360.23 and approximately $153,803.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded 44.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,999.19 or 0.99985712 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00058890 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00025633 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001891 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000663 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,702,436 coins. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

