Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Trading Down 7.6%

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.83. Approximately 9,180 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 660,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BRDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bird Global in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bird Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Bird Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Canaan Partners XI LLC acquired a new position in Bird Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Tao Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bird Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,584,000. Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. acquired a new position in Bird Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,443,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Bird Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. 66.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS)

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

