Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Trading Down 7.6%

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.83. Approximately 9,180 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 660,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BRDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bird Global in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bird Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.86.
About Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS)
Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bird Global (BRDS)
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Constellation Brands Stock is Launching Towards New Highs
- 3 Analyst Favorite Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Does PNC Financial Stock Belong in Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Bird Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.