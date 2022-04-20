BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Torray LLC

Torray LLC lowered its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,166 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 5,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 10,344 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,023. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.59 and a 1-year high of $94.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of -223.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.21.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $449.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

BMRN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.14.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $355,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $836,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,024,677.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,702 shares of company stock worth $4,081,992 in the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

