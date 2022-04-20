BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Torray LLC

Torray LLC lowered its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,166 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 5,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 10,344 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,023. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.59 and a 1-year high of $94.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of -223.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.21.
BMRN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.14.
In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $355,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $836,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,024,677.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,702 shares of company stock worth $4,081,992 in the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
