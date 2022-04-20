BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BioLineRx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). BioLineRx reported earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLineRx will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BioLineRx.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BioLineRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

BioLineRx stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.99. BioLineRx has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLRX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioLineRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. PVG Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in BioLineRx by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 160,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 83,850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BioLineRx by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 13,306 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BioLineRx by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioLineRx by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 21,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioLineRx (BLRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.