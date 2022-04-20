Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $283.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $283.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $281.90 million to $285.60 million. Bio-Techne reported sales of $243.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS.

TECH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $484.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.40.

NASDAQ:TECH traded up $11.45 on Friday, reaching $424.70. 5,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.21. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $347.88 and a 1-year high of $543.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $421.05 and its 200-day moving average is $449.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TECH. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 43.2% during the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 140.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth about $2,587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

