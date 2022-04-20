Binamon Price Down 6.2% This Week (BMON)

Binamon (BMON) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. Binamon has a total market cap of $4.96 million and $1.95 million worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binamon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Binamon has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Binamon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00046437 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,095.79 or 0.07431895 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00038794 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,588.22 or 0.99838493 BTC.

Binamon Profile

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

Binamon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binamon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binamon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binamon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binamon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binamon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.