Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS:BLMC) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.55

Biloxi Marsh Lands Co. (OTCMKTS:BLMC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and traded as high as $2.55. Biloxi Marsh Lands shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 4,391 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33. The company has a market cap of $6.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Biloxi Marsh Lands’s payout ratio is currently -30.30%.

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas resources in Louisiana and Texas. Its principal assets are surface and mineral rights to approximately 90,000 acres of marsh lands located in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana. The company was founded in 1936 and is based in Metairie, Louisiana.

