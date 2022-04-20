BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock Price Down 7.1%

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.65 and last traded at $18.73. 23,452 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,544,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.17.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 0.85.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 27.52% and a negative net margin of 34.88%. The business had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $76,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 5,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $118,889.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,649 shares of company stock worth $4,493,712 over the last 90 days. 12.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,940,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,226,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,555,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,713,000 after purchasing an additional 718,440 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,369,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,656,000 after purchasing an additional 711,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

