Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Rating) shares fell 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 43,152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 70,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a current ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of C$25.01 million and a P/E ratio of -4.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20.

About Benton Resources (CVE:BEX)

Benton Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company. It has a diversified property portfolio of gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, and lithium assets. The company is advancing projects in Ontario, including flagship Far Lake Copper project located west of Thunder Bay, Ontario, as well as projects, such as the Abernethy, the Armit Lake, the Forester Lake, the Hele, and the Iron Duke projects.

