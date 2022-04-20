Belt (BELT) Hits Market Capitalization of $71.12 Million

Belt (BELT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. Belt has a market cap of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Belt has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Belt coin can currently be bought for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00045954 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,117.88 or 0.07411637 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00039558 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,915.08 or 0.99638038 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

