Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,860.30 ($50.23).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Bellway from GBX 3,600 ($46.84) to GBX 3,660 ($47.62) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Bellway from GBX 3,415 ($44.43) to GBX 3,421 ($44.51) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,230 ($55.04) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, January 31st. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.14) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bellway from GBX 4,380 ($56.99) to GBX 3,390 ($44.11) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Bellway stock traded up GBX 15 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,550 ($33.18). 173,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,817. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,729.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,012.63. Bellway has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,410 ($31.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,718.85 ($48.38). The stock has a market cap of £3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a GBX 45 ($0.59) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.35%.

In other Bellway news, insider John F. Tutte bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,545 ($33.11) per share, for a total transaction of £509,000 ($662,243.04).

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

