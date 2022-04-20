Belden (NYSE:BDC) Shares Gap Up to $51.28

Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.28, but opened at $53.40. Belden shares last traded at $52.98, with a volume of 402 shares changing hands.

BDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Belden presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 1.38.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Belden had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $638.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.18%.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Belden by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Belden by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Belden by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Belden by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Belden by 0.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile (NYSE:BDC)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

