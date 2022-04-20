Beefy.Finance Price Tops $1,218.90 on Top Exchanges (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.78 or 0.00189271 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00040446 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.98 or 0.00391719 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00046296 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00010375 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

