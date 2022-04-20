Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Receives $534.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $534.00.

BZLYF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 465 ($6.05) to GBX 480 ($6.25) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. HSBC cut shares of Beazley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Beazley from €585.00 ($629.03) to €500.00 ($537.63) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Get Beazley alerts:

Beazley stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.20. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510. Beazley has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $6.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.70.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.