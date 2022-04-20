Beacon Price Tops $0.40 on Major Exchanges (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000955 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a market capitalization of $703,525.94 and approximately $36,701.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beacon has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00017565 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000364 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000145 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000198 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

