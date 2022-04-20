Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 111 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 842 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $956,000. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 972 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $10,594,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $980.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,034.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tesla from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,350.00 to $1,260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $941.74.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $1,028.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $546.98 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $930.33 and its 200 day moving average is $978.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $2,019,636.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total value of $3,267,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,871 shares of company stock worth $61,335,952 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

