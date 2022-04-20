Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys New Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $58.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.85. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $58.86 and a twelve month high of $64.15.

