BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.73

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.73 and last traded at $5.67, with a volume of 91375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average is $4.22. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81.

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Security and Brokerage. The Security segment offers life, property and vehicle, property and vehicle, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, housing, and personal insurance products.

