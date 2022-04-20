BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.73

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.73 and last traded at $5.67, with a volume of 91375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average is $4.22. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81.
BB Seguridade Participações Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BBSEY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BB Seguridade Participações (BBSEY)
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Constellation Brands Stock is Launching Towards New Highs
- 3 Analyst Favorite Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for BB Seguridade Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB Seguridade Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.