Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $46.52 on Wednesday. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $44.99 and a one year high of $64.63. The company has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Several brokerages have commented on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $51.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,259,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,328,000 after buying an additional 206,060 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,447,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,080,000 after purchasing an additional 31,134 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 31,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

