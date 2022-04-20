Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $46.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $44.99 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,259,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,328,000 after purchasing an additional 206,060 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,447,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,080,000 after buying an additional 31,134 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 10,627 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 31,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.77.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

