Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.09 Billion

Brokerages expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to announce $23.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.63 billion to $23.45 billion. Bank of America reported sales of $21.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year sales of $93.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $92.83 billion to $96.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $100.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $96.12 billion to $105.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.47.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. BT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.0% in the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.66. The company had a trading volume of 46,992,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,689,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $319.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.47 and a 200 day moving average of $44.83. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

