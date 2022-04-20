Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BSBR)

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) declared a Variable dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0352 per share by the bank on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of BSBR stock opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $5.18 and a twelve month high of $9.27.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSBR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 400.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 5.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 124.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 134,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 71.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 22,140 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BSBR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

