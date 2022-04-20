Ball (NYSE:BLL) PT Lowered to $98.00

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BLL. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Ball from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

Ball stock opened at $87.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.38. The company has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.50. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09.

Ball ( NYSE:BLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ball will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.86 per share, for a total transaction of $601,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Betty J. Sapp purchased 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.55 per share, with a total value of $116,519.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ball by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,808,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,484,628,000 after purchasing an additional 110,471 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ball by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,845,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,169,000 after purchasing an additional 160,701 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $817,766,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ball by 30.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,283,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,694 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ball by 19.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,271,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

