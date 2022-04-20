Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.87 and last traded at $15.86. Approximately 20,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,249,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.
Separately, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.13.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.18.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Azul by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 65,091 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Azul by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 754,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,144,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Azul by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,503,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,161,000 after buying an additional 745,511 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Azul by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,538,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,856,000 after buying an additional 36,398 shares during the period. 1.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Azul (NYSE:AZUL)
Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.
