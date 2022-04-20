Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.00

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 235161 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.34.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AYRWF. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Ayr Wellness from C$57.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Ayr Wellness from $17.50 to $13.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ayr Wellness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.55.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $111.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.55 million. Ayr Wellness had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ayr Wellness Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Ayr Wellness Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AYRWF)

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

