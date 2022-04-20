Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.55.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ayr Wellness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Ayr Wellness from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Ayr Wellness from C$57.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Ayr Wellness from $17.50 to $13.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th.

OTCMKTS AYRWF traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.89. 346,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,654. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Ayr Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.00.

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $111.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.55 million. Ayr Wellness had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ayr Wellness will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

