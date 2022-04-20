AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Short Interest Update

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the March 15th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 569,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AXIM Biotechnologies stock opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. AXIM Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.28.

About AXIM Biotechnologies

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc, a preclinical stage research and development company focuses on changing diagnosis and treatment for oncology and SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19). The company is developing NeuCovix, a rapid diagnostic test measuring levels of functional neutralizing antibodies to prevent SARS-CoV-2 from entering the host cells; and ImmunoPass, a rapid serological diagnostic test that measures SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies within 10 minutes.

