aWSB Hits Market Capitalization of $89,974.12 (aWSB)

aWSB (aWSB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One aWSB coin can currently be purchased for $14.72 or 0.00035574 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, aWSB has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. aWSB has a market cap of $89,974.12 and $4,683.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get aWSB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00045153 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,068.61 or 0.07416679 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,380.93 or 1.00015750 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00036774 BTC.

aWSB Coin Profile

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

Buying and Selling aWSB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aWSB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aWSB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aWSB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aWSB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aWSB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.