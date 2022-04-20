Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.50. Avient also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.500-$3.500 EPS.

AVNT traded up $4.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.89. The stock had a trading volume of 15,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,232. Avient has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $61.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average of $52.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Avient had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Avient will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

AVNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Avient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Avient during the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter worth $838,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avient during the fourth quarter worth $1,121,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Avient by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Avient by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

