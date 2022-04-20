Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.920-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avient also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.500-$3.500 EPS.

Shares of AVNT traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,232. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.63. Avient has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Avient had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Avient will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

AVNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Avient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Avient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $838,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Avient by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 111,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 54,013 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Avient by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 25,310 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Avient by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Avient by 617.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 43,213 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

