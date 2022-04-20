Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Group increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,466 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

ADP stock traded up $3.09 on Wednesday, reaching $232.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,919. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.85 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The company has a market capitalization of $97.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

